Green leads Marshall to 20-7 win over Rice

Isaiah Green threw for 269 yards and a score and Marshall rolled to 20-7 victory over winless Rice on Saturday.

Brenden Knox ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Justin Rohrwasser kicked two field goals for the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA).

Rohrwasser had his first field goal attempt blocked but made good on his second from 22 yards. Rice scored its only touchdown of the game and Knox answered for the Herd with a touchdown run to make it 10-7 with 9:33 left in the half. Green threw a 19-yard strike to Talik Keaton to give Marshall a 17-7 advantage at halftime.

Rohrwasser booted a 49-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cap the scoring as Marshall held the Rice offense to just 52 yards for the rest of the game.

JoVoni Johnsonhad 97 yards and a touchdown passing for the Owls (0-9, 0-5).