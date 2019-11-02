Mancuso leads Richmond in 30-10 win over Stony Brook

Joe Mancuso threw two touchdown passes to Keyston Fuller and ran for two scores and Richmond beat Stony Brook 30-10 on Saturday.

Mancuso's 10-yard TD run put the Seawolves (6-3, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) up 6-3 and the redshirt junior hit Fuller on a 40-yard bomb on the next possession. Stony Brook led 20-10 at halftime after Mancuso's 3-yard TD pass to Fuller.

Mancuso, 23 of 30 for 318 yards passing with an interception, extended the lead to 17 when he ran 6 yards untouched into the end zone in the third quarter. Jake Larson added a 31-yard field goal.

Charlie Fessler caught a career-high 11 passes for 147 yards for the Spiders (5-4, 4-1), who outgained the Seawolves 470-288 in total yards and held them to 72 yards rushing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Seawolves scored on Tyquell Fields's second-quarter 57-yard pass to Delante Hellams Jr.

Synceir Malone's interception of a Mancuso pass in the first quarter led to Nick Courtney's 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 Stony Brook lead. Gavin Heslop blocked a fourth-quarter field-goal attempt, but the Seawolves were unable to cash in and were stopped on downs on their final drive.