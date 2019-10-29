Penn State’s Shelton reprimanded for spitting on opponent

Penn State coach James Franklin watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. AP Photo

The Big Ten has reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game.

The conference also said Tuesday it supports the one-game suspension Shelton was given by Penn State.

Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their next game Nov. 9 at No. 13 Minnesota.

Shelton was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the fourth quarter of Penn State's 28-7 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.