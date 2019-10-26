Guerriero gets loose; Monmouth smacks Charleston Southern

Pete Guerriero ran for 221 yards and a score and Kenji Bahar threw three touchdown passes and Monmouth beat Charleston Southern 35-13 on Saturday.

Guerriero averaged 10-yards per carry on the day. Almost half his yardage total occurred on two plays, one a 63-yard jaunt and the other a 42-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left to play that put the Hawks (6-2, 3-0 Big South) up 35-6.

Monmouth led 14-6 at intermission and two third quarter scores sealed the win. Devell Jones scored on a 4-yard run to end a seven-play, 88-yard drive. Near the end of the third, Bahar threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Shawn Clark. Bahar finished with 194 yards passing.

Jack Chambers led the Buccaneers (2-6, 0-2) with 231 yards passing and rushed for 92 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.