Orgeron leads McNeese over Stephen F. Austin 33-10

Cody Orgeron accounted for three touchdowns and McNeese pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-10 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.

Orgeron was 12-of-25 passing for 162 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cyron Sutton, who finished with five catches for 55 yards. Orgeron added 73 yards on the ground which included a 30-yard touchdown run.

Justin Pratt had 133 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run for McNeese (5-4, 3-3 Southland Conference).

Trae Self tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Josh McGowen in the first quarter for Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4). Storm Ruiz kicked a 40-yard field goal that pulled the Lumberjacks to 13-10 at the end the third quarter before the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in the fourth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Self finished 21-of-41 passing for 175 yards.