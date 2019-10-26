Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 43-41 in 3OT

Aqeel Glass threw a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Bentley that made the difference as Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Glass first hit Bentley from six yards for the touchdown, then connected with him on the conversion pass to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 43-35 lead in the third overtime period. Alabama State answered with a touchdown but KHA'Darrius Davis' pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 43-41 and giving Alabama State the win.

Glass was 12-of-31 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also ran for a score. Bentley ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Davis had 202 yards and five touchdowns passing for the Hornets (3-4, 2-2).

The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime but scored 14-unanswered points in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run by Glass to tie it up 21-all and force the first overtime.