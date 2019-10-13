Agnew’s late TD pass helps San Diego St. beat Wyoming 26-22

Ryan Agnew threw two touchdown passes, including a 12-yarder to Daniel Bellinger with 2:09 to play, and San Diego State beat Wyoming 26-22 on Saturday night.

Agnew completed 21 of 32 passes for 209 yards. Juwan Washington had 83 yards rushing and a score on 21 carries and added a 15-yard TD reception for San Diego State (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West).

Trailing 22-19, Agnew led the Aztecs — who had just 98 total yards in the first half — on a nine-play, 76-yard drive. On third-and-6, he hit Bellinger for a 28-yard gain to the 26 and then converted a third-and-1 with a 3-yard run to the 14. Two plays later, Agnew eluded a would-be tackler as he was flushed from the pocket, rolled to his left and, as he was hit, found Bellinger in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Bellinger, a sophomore tight end, went into that drive with four career receptions — none on Saturday.

Wyoming (4-2, 1-1) then moved to near midfield before Sean Chambers took a deep shot that was intercepted by Luq Barcoo with 1:20 remaining. Barcoo has five interceptions this season, including three — on consecutive defensive snaps — against Colorado State last Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chambers was 5-of-14 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 13 carries for 49 yards and two TDs for the Cowboys.