Eason, Ahmed lead Washington over Arizona 51-27

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. AP Photo

Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Salvon Ahmed ran for three touchdowns and Washington rallied in the second half to beat Arizona 51-27 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) trailed 17-13 at halftime but responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 27-17 lead.

Washington left little doubt about the outcome early in the fourth quarter after two good throws by Eason.

The first was a 39-yard completion to Jordan Chin over the middle of the field and the second was a 22-yard touchdown to Aaron Fuller on a ball that was perfectly placed over Fuller's shoulder and led him into the front corner of the end zone.

Arizona (4-2, 2-1) had its four-game win streak snapped. Khalil Tate threw for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He couldn't find any of his usual running room and finished with minus-28 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats were hurt by four turnovers, including three lost fumbles.

Washington jumped to a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter after Tate fumbled while scrambling. Linebacker Brandon Wellington scooped up the bouncing ball and ran it in for a 5-yard touchdown.

Arizona bounced back on the ensuing drive when Tate hit Jamarye Joiner for a 40-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats scored again on J.J. Taylor's 1-yard run, capping a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive just before halftime for a 17-13 lead at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies are still inconsistent on offense, but Eason made a few good throws in the second half in important moments. The defense put constant pressure on Tate, forcing him into some bad decisions. If Washington can keep up that combination against other teams, it could string some wins together in the second half of the season.

Arizona: The Wildcats couldn't capitalize on the momentum they gained in the second quarter and the team's three lost fumbles hurt. Tate rarely looked comfortable and the Wildcats' offense really struggled without him as a running threat.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington has a decent shot at jumping back into the rankings after the win. The Huskies received 54 points in last week's poll, which was four spots out of the Top 25. Arizona was getting some interest, too, but that probably ends after the loss.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Oregon next Saturday.

Arizona travels to face USC next Saturday.