Smith airs it out in C. Arkansas’ 40-31 win over McNeese

Breylin Smith threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and Central Arkansas beat McNeese 40-31 on Saturday.

McNeese led 24-20 when Cody Orgeron threw a 32-yard touchdown to Trevor Begue with 25 seconds before halftime. In the third quarter, Smith threw a 78-yard TD to Tyler Hudson to put the Bears up 27-24. After forcing the Cowboys to turn it over on downs, backup Luke Hales entered and threw a 19-yard touchdown for a 10-point lead.

On McNeese's next possession, Orgeron led a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he threw a 4-yard TD pass to Louis Conerly to bring the Cowboys within 34-31. Hayden Ray kicked field goals of 25 and 39 yards for a 40-31 Central Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 Southland Conference) lead. Meanwhile McNeese (3-4, 1-3) suffered a fumble, an interception and turnover on downs in its last three possessions.

Hudson finished with 113 receiving yards with four receptions and two touchdowns.

Orgeron threw for 344 yards and four TDs.