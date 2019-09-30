Ex-Louisville players, NCAA settle suit over vacated title

A group of former Louisville men's basketball players have reached a confidential settlement of a lawsuit with the NCAA that did not restore the Cardinals' vacated 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four but retains the players' statistics and honors "without an asterisk."

The players sued the governing body in July 2018 seeking restoration of the school's NCAA title, wins, honors and awards vacated among sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation. Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Gorgui Dieng and three other teammates alleged in the suit that the NCAA cast them in a false light and wrongfully vacated their achievements.

Attorney John Morgan said Monday night in a statement that "we are thrilled" to have reached the agreement affirming his clients' eligibility from 2011-14 and validating their accomplishments. The statement added that settlement documents or further comment could not be provided because of confidentiality.