Temple defense keys 24-2 win over Georgia Tech

The Temple defense forced three turnovers and recorded a 74-yard touchdown by safety Benny Walls during a 24-2 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Owls also generated 198 yards on the ground thanks in large part to Re'Mahn Davis, who had 29 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple (3-1) spoiled the return of former head coach Geoff Collins, who posted a 15-10 record over two years as Owls coach before agreeing to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in December 2018. Collins was replaced by former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey, who is 3-1 in his first four games at Temple.

Walls recorded two turnovers in the second half, including a 74-yard fumble recovery score on the opening drive of the second half to swell the Owls lead to 21-0. In the fourth quarter, he would intercept James Graham's pass in the end zone to halt the final legitimate threat for a Georgia Tech comeback.

Georgia Tech (1-3) got its only score on a third quarter safety on a tackle of Davis following a 1-yard loss in the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: Three different Georgia Tech quarterbacks have seen action this year for Collins and all three have struggled. On Saturday, Oliver and Graham both saw action at the position. Oliver rushed for 68 yards, but his two fumbles proved costly. Graham's interception late in the fourth would prove to end the final hope for a comeback.

Temple: Davis has already established himself as the best threat for the Temple offensive attack. After coming into the day averaging 6.8 yards per carry, he carried it 29 times for 135 yards and the opening two scores of the afternoon.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets head back into the ACC next Saturday for the first time since their opening night loss to Clemson when they host North Carolina — fresh off a scare of No. 1 Clemson Saturday. Georgia Tech has won the last two meetings between the schools, including a 38-28 victory in Chapel Hill last season.

Temple: The Owls have a short week before traveling to East Carolina on Thursday night for their American Athletic Conference opener. Temple defeated the Pirates 49-6 in 2018 and has won the last five contests in the series.