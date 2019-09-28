Myers rallies DII Kentucky St. past Jackson St. 33-25

Jaylen Myers threw for a touchdown and ran for another to help lead Division II-level Kentucky State past Jackson State 33-25 on Saturday.

Jackson State (1-3) started the game with an 11-play, 86-yard drive that culminated with Derrick Ponder's 13-yard touchdown pass to Kennen Young. Kentucky State coughed it up on its first play from scrimmage and the Tigers added a field goal.

Myers took it over from there. After his 32-yard run to Jackson State's 33-yard line, he tossed a 31-yard score to Jonathan Powell to make it 10-6 with 4:31 left in the first quarter. It was Myers' only completion in three attempts.

Early in the second, Myers plunged in from four yards out to make it 13-10. Following the Tigers four-and-out, Jordan Level ran it in from 16 yards for a 20-10 lead with 9:39 left before halftime.

The Thorobreds controlled the line of scrimmage with 357 yards rushing on 46 carries. Myers led the way with 92 yards.

Ponder led the Tigers with 279 yards passing and three scores.

The Tigers lead the all-time series, 7-4, going back to the first time the two played in 1954. The last time the two teams played was 1981 when Jackson State won 35-0.