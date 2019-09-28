Bester, Gabbert lead Miami (Ohio) past Buffalo 34-20

Jaylon Bester ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and Miami scored 31 straight points to race past Buffalo 34-20 on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert started the comeback with a 1-yard plunge that cut the RedHawks' deficit to 14-10. Bester capped scoring for Miami (2-3) with a 4-yard run that made it 34-14 late in the third quarter.

In between, Gabbert had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Walker and Mike Brown turned his second interception into a 25-yard touchdown return .

Buffalo (2-3) piled up 309 yards on the ground but threw for just 89 yards.

Jaret Patterson rushed for 185 yards on 22 carries, including an 82-yard scoring run and Kevin Marks had 101 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Patterson's long run made it 14-3 early in the second quarter and Marks scored on a 39-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to close the scoring. However, Matt Myers, who opened the scoring with a touchdown pass, was just 4 of 16 with two interceptions and lost a fumble.