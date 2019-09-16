Wyoming’s Trey Smith breaks out with 100-yard game

Saturday was a long time coming for Trey Smith.

Smith is going through his fifth season as part of a college football program, but the veteran running back came to Wyoming this summer with just 82 career carries to his name. He spent the last four seasons at Louisville, where he mostly watched former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals' running backs ahead of him on the depth chart do their things since he never was the featured back.

But Wyoming featured him against Idaho, and the Cowboys' graduate transfer came through.

On a day when Wyoming struggled yet again to get much of anything going through the air, Smith provided the offensive spark the Cowboys desperately needed in their 21-16 win over Idaho. With Xazavian Valladay unavailable with a sprained ankle, Smith got his first-ever start at Wyoming and finished with 152 of the Cowboys' 237 rushing yards on 17 carries — both career-highs.

Smith had never hit the century mark in college until Saturday. The most he'd rushed for was 98 yards last season against Wake Forest, but he surpassed that early in the fourth quarter Saturday.

"It's been a while, and I finally did it," Smith said. "It feels great."

The Cowboys are glad he did.

The first of Smith's two touchdown runs was a 10-yarder that gave Wyoming a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter, but it was his second one that ultimately made the difference in thwarting Idaho's upset bid. The Cowboys were clinging to a one-point lead and had less than 50 yards of offense in the second half until Smith broke through the right side of the line, ran through one tackle, then another and outraced the rest of the Vandals' defense for an 80-yard touchdown to give Wyoming a 21-13 lead with 10 minutes and change left. It was a cushion Wyoming needed after Idaho tacked on a field goal on its next possession.

"I did feel like I was going to bust one today," Smith said. "We worked real hard earlier this week. (Running backs) coach Gordie (Haug), he was on us about pressing our keys, making the right decisions and being patient."

It was the longest run of Smith's career. And a timely one at that.

"I thought he was much better," Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. "He missed some cuts last week, and obviously the touchdown was a big, big run."