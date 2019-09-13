NC State gives hoops coach Kevin Keatts 2-year extension

North Carolina State has approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

The deal announced Friday by the school keeps Keatts under contract through the 2025-26 season. The financial terms remain the same, meaning Keatts will continue to make $2.7 million per year.

The 47-year-old Keatts is 45-24 in two seasons at North Carolina State and led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. They missed the tournament last year after finishing 24-12 and playing in the NIT.

The school awarded him a new contract last November that increased his annual pay by $400,000.

New athletic director Boo Corrigan calls Keatts "a tremendous leader for N.C. State," credits him for bringing consistency to the program and says he "does it the right way."