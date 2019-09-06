Perkins, Reed pace Virginia in rout of William & Mary, 52-17

Virginia players take the field for an NCAA college football game against William & Mary in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Virginia drubbed William & Mary 52-17 on Friday night.

Joe Reed caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 100 yards for the Cavaliers (2-0), who spoiled the return of former coach Mike London, who now is coaching the Tribe. Virginia led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and 35-3 at halftime.

William & Mary (1-1) got its only points against Virginia's first team after recovering a muffed punt at the Cavaliers' 13 yard-line in the second quarter. The Tribe began the fourth quarter trailing 45-10 and having gained just 75 yards.

The Tribe intercepted Perkins twice, ending his string of 145 passes without an interception, and got another pick when Arman Jones picked off backup Brennan Armstrong and returned it 47 yards for a score. William & Mary has forced four turnovers in both of its games.

Perkins' other touchdown pass was a 15-yarder to transfer Terrell Chatman, his roommate when they started their careers at Arizona State. The Cavaliers also scored on Nick Grant's 85-yard interception return and freshman Mike Hollins' 9-yard run on his first college attempt.

Hollins later added a 1-yard scoring run.

THE TAKEAWAY

William & Mary: Hollis Mathis set a program record with 127 rushing yards in the Tribe's opener, but was no match for the Cavaliers' swarming defense. He finished with 10 yards on 15 carries. His quickness will serve him much better against FCS-level competition, but his throwing needs much work. His lone attempt at throwing deep was very poorly thrown and never had a chance of reaching the receiver.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have now won 10 of their last 15 games, and while they never drew more than 43,128 fans to 61,500-seat Scott Stadium last season, their student section was packed for this game and the announced crowd was 45,250, the largest since 48,609 saw them lose 10-0 to rival Virginia Tech with a chance to end the Hokies' long bowl streak in the 2017 season.

UP NEXT

William & Mary: The Tribe returns home to face Colgate next Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play the second of three consecutive home games, hosting Florida State.

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr