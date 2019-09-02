Presbyterian adds game; opener was canceled due to hurricane

Presbyterian has scheduled a game against Mercer after its season opener was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.

The Blue Hose were to play at Stetson in DeLand, Florida last week. But the game was called off because of the storm. Both schools said the FCS game would not be made up.

Presbyterian and Mercer will play Saturday. Presbyterian of the Big South Conference and Mercer of the Southern Conference were both scheduled to be off this week.

Mercer defeated Western Carolina 49-27 to start its season last week.

The contest marks the first between the schools since 1941.