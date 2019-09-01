USC quarterback J.T. Daniels out for season with knee injury

Southern California quarterback JT Daniels is carted off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and the meniscus in his right knee during the Trojans' opener.

Coach Clay Helton confirmed the severity of his sophomore starter's injury Sunday night.

Daniels was hurt when his leg twisted while he was being tackled on a blitz with 27 seconds left in the first half of USC's 31-23 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Daniels started 11 games last season for USC's first losing team since 2000, and he won a four-way competition for the starting job last month in camp.

Freshman Kedon Slovis replaced Daniels against the Bulldogs, but attempted just eight passes in the second half.