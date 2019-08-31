Ohio State sees drop in football season tickets

Season-ticket sales for Ohio State football games have dropped by 2,300 this season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that is the biggest drop in at least a decade.

The school says it sold nearly 51,000 non-student season tickets for this season. That's down 4% from last season.

Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau says attendance has been falling for college football programs across the nation.

She thinks the absence of Michigan on the home schedule is the biggest reason why sales fell this year.

Ohio State this year began offering ticket packages that include three or four games.

The fifth-ranked Buckeyes opened their season at home Saturday against Florida Atlantic under first-year coach Ryan Day.