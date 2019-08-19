College Sports
Nebraska football fans love team’s new alternate black jerseys
The history of the “blackshirts” nickname for the defense of the Nebraska football team dates back more than 50 years.
For at least one game this year, the Cornhuskers offense will join the defense in wearing black.
On Monday, Nebraska unveiled an alternate uniform. The jerseys are black and feature a skull-and-crossbones logo. The skull is wearing a Nebraska helmet. The N on the helmet is also black.
So, for one week at least, the Go Big Red chant will be shelved.
Nebraska shared these photos and video of the special look:
Most Nebraska fans loved the look. Here is a sample of what they were saying:
