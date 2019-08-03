Saban denies offering ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith job

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, right, and assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sideline during the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Meyer encouraged Smith to stay with the Buckeyes in January 2018 after the then-assistant coach was pursued by Alabama, according to texts messages from Meyer to Smith. On Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, Ohio State released thousands of pages of heavily redacted texts and email that were part of an external investigation conducted last August into Meyer’s handling of Smith and what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of last season by Ohio State after the investigation. After the season he retired at 54, citing health concerns. He is now working as an analyst with Fox Sports. AP Photo

Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year.

Saban said Saturday he interviewed Smith for a position in 2018 but opted to hire someone else after conducting a background check.

The Crimson Tide's connection with Smith surfaced with the release of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

Meyer fired Smith in July 2018 after the domestic violence allegations. Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meyer wrote in January 2018 texts, including one to Ohio State's president, that Alabama offered Smith a job as receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Also, Saban says linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit, has been dismissed from school. He declined to elaborate on the reason.