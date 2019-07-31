NCAA says QB Langan not eligible this season, appeal planned

The NCAA has ruled transfer quarterback Johnny Langan ineligible to play at Rutgers this season.

Coach Chris Ash disclosed the decision about the former Bergen Catholic player at media day on Wednesday, adding that the ruling is being appealed. Langan was redshirted this past season at Boston College.

Ash has said incumbent sophomore Art Sitkowski tops his depth chart at quarterback. Graduate transfer McLane Carter from Texas Tech is the likely backup with freshman Cole Snyder also in the mix.

Ash said he will name his season starter later in training camp. The Scarlet Knights, who were 1-11 in 2018, open the season at home on Aug. 30 against Massachusetts.

Ash also said graduate transfer Ron Johnson probably will not be available for the start of training camp. The defensive lineman is waiting for a grade from Michigan.

Freshman defensive tackle Rayyan Buell has left the program, Ash said. Sophomore defensive back Zamir Mickens has been put on medical scholarship and is not on the active roster.