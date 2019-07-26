College Sports
Florida St assistant Dennis Gates now Cleveland St coach
Cleveland State has hired Florida State assistant Dennis Gates as its basketball coach.
Gates has spent the past eight seasons on Leonard Hamilton's staff with the Seminoles.
The 39-year-old Gates replaces Dennis Felton, who was fired July 12 by Cleveland State after going 22-44 in two seasons. Cleveland State on Friday said Gates is to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.
The Vikings have been abysmal the past few years, going 5-13 in the Horizon League last season. Eight players from last year's team have entered the NCAA database of players interested in transferring.
Gates was a strong recruiter at FSU, and Cleveland State is hoping some of his connections can help attract high-tier players.
