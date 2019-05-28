Marv Lewis joins football staff at Arizona State as adviser

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis works the field during practice before an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as a special adviser. The school announced the hiring on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. AP Photo

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as a special adviser.

The school announced the hiring on Tuesday. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise's all-time wins leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five straight from 2011-15, and four division titles.

The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.

Lewis was represented by current Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, a former agent. His daughter, Whitney, went to school there.

The 60-year-old Lewis previously was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2001 and helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory in 2000. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers.