TCU tops Baylor in suspended game to reach Big 12 semis

TCU defeated Baylor 5-2 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game Saturday after the game was suspended Friday night because of rain.

Sixth-seeded TCU (31-25) will play third-seeded seed Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Saturday. The Horned Frogs need to defeat the Cowboys twice to reach the championship game on Sunday.

On Friday, TCU scored the first three runs in the top of the third inning. Hunter Wolfe got it started with an RBI triple.

The Horned Frogs increased their lead to 5-1 on an RBI single by Josh Watson that scored Wolfe in the seventh inning. Josh Bissonette hit a solo homer for second-seeded Baylor (34-17) before the game was suspended after a delay of more than an hour.

Brandon Williamson got the win for TCU. He pitched seven innings, allowed two runs and struck out nine.