NC State rallies past Wake Forest 6-5 in ACC tournament

Terrell Tatum's two-run infield single keyed North Carolina State's four-run ninth inning that rallied the Wolfpack past Wake Forest 6-5 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Third-seeded N.C. State (42-15), in its tourney opener, trailed 5-2 entering the ninth before getting a two-run single from Brad Debo. David Harrison pinch ran for Debo and reached second on a wild pitch, and Tatum beat out a grounder to second that scored Tyler McDonough with the tying run. Harrison was initially called out on the throw home to the plate before review reversed the play to push the Wolfpack ahead in a wild inning.

Baker Nelson (2-0) pitched 1/3 of an inning in the eighth for the win while Cameron Cotter closed out the Demon Deacons (31-26) in the ninth for his third save.

No. 10 seed Wake Forest appeared in control with a four-run fourth and another run in the seventh but didn't hold up as N.C. State fought back with all its scoring over the final three innings. William Fleming (1-4) took the loss.