Martin scores 21 to lift Memphis over San Diego 74-60 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2019 10:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis topped San Diego 74-60 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Kyvon Davenport added 16 points and three blocks.

Olin Carter III had 17 points for the Toreros (21-15). Tyler Williams added 11 points and six assists. Yauhen Massalski had 11 rebounds.

