Twin River is adding self-service kiosks for sports betting

Eight days in March. That was all it took for UMBC to carry college basketball fans on one of the most improbable and charming rides in the recent history of the sport. From now on, every time the NCAA Tournament commences, the Retrievers will be spoken of as the ultimate dragon slayers, the first men's No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1. A year later, here's that story in the words of the players, coaches and administrators who pulled it off.