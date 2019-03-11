Weatherspoon wins Howell Trophy, McCowan wins Gillom

Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon won the Howell Trophy and Teaira McCowan took home the Gillom Trophy as the Bulldogs completed another sweep of the state's top individual awards in college basketball.
The 6-foot-4 Weatherspoon won the Howell for a second straight season after averaging 18.5 points per game, including 19.4 per game during Southeastern Conference play. The Howell is given to the top men's college basketball player in Mississippi.
The senior guard is nearing 2,000 points for his career and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 22-9 record in the regular season, including a 10-8 mark in the Southeastern Conference.
"He's just worked incredibly hard," Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. "He doesn't miss a day working on his shooting, ever. That guy is incredible as far as his work ethic and leadership. He's one of those guys that as a senior, that's how you expect a senior to play. Seize the moment and play your best."
The 6-foot-7 McCowan won the Gillom, given to the top women's basketball player in Mississippi, after averaging 17.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. She's led Mississippi State to a 30-2 record, including SEC championships in the regular season and in last weekend's conference tournament.
Mississippi State has won five straight Gillom Trophies. Victoria Vivians won the previous four.
Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer got a little emotional when talking about McCowan's career, saying she's improved as much as any player he's ever coached. McCowan said Schaefer's constant support - and criticism - has pushed her to become a great player.
"It's a give and take. We sometimes butt heads, but when we take a step back we both realize we want the same goals," McCowan said. "He's been a great coach. I'm getting to the point where I'm thanking him all the time."
The other Howell Trophy finalists were Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree and Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards. The other Gillom Trophy finalists were Mississippi State forward Anriel Howard and guard Jordan Danberry.
