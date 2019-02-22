College Sports

Texas senior Kerwin Roach suspended for team rules violation

By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

February 22, 2019 02:54 PM

Texas guard Kerwin Roach II, left, passes the ball around Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas senior guard and leading scorer Kerwin Roach II was suspended Friday for the third time in his career for a violation of team rules and the school has put no timetable on his return.

Texas said Roach was suspended "indefinitely." Coach Shaka Smart released no statement or details on the suspension as the team traveled to Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma.

Roach's disciplinary history suggests he could have reached his limit with Smart. He was suspended for this season's opener, as well as the season-opener for the 2016-2017 season. In both cases, Texas cited an unspecified violation of team rules.

Last October, Roach released a statement about the season-opening suspension, saying he accepted "full responsibility and accountability for my actions ... It is my senior year and this is not how I planned on setting an example for my team."

Texas' leading scorer has had an up-and-down season. He has averaged 15 points and scored 32 in a win over North Carolina back in November, a victory that remains the highlight of Texas' resume as the Longhorns (15-11, 7-6 Big 12) fights for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

If his suspension drags on, it would mark the third time in Smart's four seasons that Texas lost its leading scorer. In. 2017, Smart suspended Tevin Mack for a rules violation and granted his release to transfer to Alabama. Last season, Texas guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia.

