McGhee lifts Austin Peay past SE Missouri 83-70

Jabari McGhee tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds to carry Austin Peay to an 83-70 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.
Chris Porter-Bunton had 19 points for Austin Peay (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Terry Taylor added 13 points. Isaiah Hart had 13 points for the home team.
Sage Tolbert had 14 points for the Redhawks (9-19, 4-11). Nygal Russell added 11 points. Jonathan Dalton had 10 points.
The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks for the season. Austin Peay defeated Southeast Missouri 78-60 on Jan. 10. Austin Peay matches up against UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Murray State on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
