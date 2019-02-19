Jim Harbaugh taking Michigan team to South Africa in May

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to journalists during a press conference, in Rome. Harbaugh is taking Michigan’s football team to South Africa in May. Director of football operations Mark Taurisani tweeted about the trip Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Like last year’s visit to France, the Wolverines will not practice in South Africa. Harbaugh did have practices in Italy in 2017. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo