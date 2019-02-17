Hines leads N. Arizona over Sacramento St. 78-66

Carlos Hines had 17 points and 10 assists to carry Northern Arizona to a 78-66 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.
Nik Mains had 16 points for Northern Arizona (8-17, 6-9 Big Sky Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Luke Avdalovic added 14 points. Cameron Shelton had 12 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.
Marcus Graves had 18 points for the Hornets (11-12, 5-9). Bryce Fowler added 16 points. Osi Nwachukwu had 12 points.
The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Northern Arizona 66-64 on Jan. 17. Northern Arizona plays Idaho at home on Thursday. Sacramento State takes on Weber State at home on Thursday.
