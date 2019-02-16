Kennell scores 15 to lift Bradley over Illinois St. 65-59

Nate Kennell had 15 points off the bench to carry Bradley to a 65-59 win over Illinois State on Saturday night.
Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (15-12, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ja'Shon Henry added 11 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had 11 points for the visitors.
Milik Yarbrough had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (14-13, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Phil Fayne added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.
The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Bradley defeated Illinois State 85-68 on Jan. 23. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Tuesday. Illinois State plays Indiana State on the road on Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments