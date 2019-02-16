Mosley scores 25 to carry James Madison past Delaware 68-61

Stuckey Mosley had 25 points as James Madison beat Delaware 68-61 on Saturday night.
Dwight Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for James Madison (12-15, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Matt Lewis added 10 points.
Darian Bryant had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Fightin' Blue Hens (16-12, 8-7). Ryan Johnson added 13 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.
The Dukes leveled the season series against the Fightin' Blue Hens with the win. Delaware defeated James Madison 76-69 on Jan. 17. James Madison faces Northeastern on the road on Thursday. Delaware plays Drexel on the road next Saturday.
