Friday scores 15 to carry Abilene Christian over UIW 68-48

Jalone Friday registered 15 points as Abilene Christian easily defeated Incarnate Word 68-48 on Saturday.
Jaylen Franklin added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Abilene Christian (21-5, 10-3 Southland Conference).
Augustine Ene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-19, 1-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games.
Abilene Christian matches up against Southeastern Louisiana at home next Saturday. UIW takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments