Morse carries Mount St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart 76-73

Vado Morse had 23 points as Mount St. Mary's narrowly beat Sacred Heart 76-73 on Saturday. Jalen Gibbs added 21 points for the Mountaineers. Gibbs also had six rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Malik Jefferson had 13 points for Mount St. Mary's (6-19, 3-9 Northeast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.
Sean Hoehn had 24 points for the Pioneers (11-14, 7-5). Koreem Ozier added 18 points. Kinnon LaRose had 15 points.
The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Pioneers with the win. Sacred Heart defeated Mount St. Mary's 87-79 on Jan. 31. Mount St. Mary's takes on Robert Morris at home on Thursday. Sacred Heart matches up against Bryant on the road on Thursday.
