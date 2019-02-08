Sanks hits late 3 to help Canisius beat Rider 81-80

Ahead of Georgia’s home meet against Arkansas, Michelle Snead was searching for a gift to place in the GymDogs’ lockers to open before taking the floor. She’s in a unique situation because her daughter, Sydney Snead, is the team’s lone senior. It’s up to her mom to take control of the gift-giving as there weren’t other parents to collaborate with.

Prior to the season, Michelle had planned out gifts for each of the six home meets ahead of the NCAA regionals. But she saw an opening to introduce a timely keepsake when reading quotes from Courtney Kupets Carter’s press conference after Georgia posted a 197 against Iowa State. Georgia’s second-year head coach tagged the phrase “we have what it takes,” and Michelle wanted the gymnasts to see it in writing.