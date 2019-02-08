Clemson’s offensive coordinators join million-dollar club

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 file photo, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney along with members of the 2019 National Championship football team address the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Clemson and Virginia in Clemson, S.C. Clemson just keeps on winning on the football field, and in recruiting. Less than a month after the Tigers won their second national championship in three years, they polished off the best class in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the first day of the traditional signing period . Richard Shiro, File AP Photo