No. 14 Villanova tops Creighton in OT for 10-0 Big East mark

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) celebrates between Creighton's Kaleb Alejandro Joseph (14) and Mitch Ballock (24) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 66-59. Matt Slocum AP Photo