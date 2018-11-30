Bane scores 24 for TCU in 89-62 win over Central Michigan

Desmond Bane scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Alex Robinson added 11 points and 12 assists, leading TCU to an 89-62 defeat of Central Michigan on Friday.
It was the Horned Frogs' (5-1) second win in a row after a surprise loss at home to Lipscomb knocked them out of the AP Top 25. They had been ranked 18th.
Larry Austin Jr. led the Chippewas (6-2) with 19 points and five assists.
Guard Jaylen Fisher was back in the starting lineup for TCU, having missed the final 16 games of his sophomore season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He missed three more games this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in September. Fisher, who averaged 12.3 points a year ago, finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Robinson entered the night tied for first in the nation with 9.0 assists per game. His 12 on Friday put him in a tie for fourth place on TCU's career assists list.
Bane staked the Horned Frogs to a 20-point halftime lead, with 18 points and seven rebounds before the break. During an 11-0 stretch that broke open the game, Banes scored eight, including two 3-pointers. He made 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Bane made 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the night. Kouat Noi chipped in 16 points, and JD Miller grabbed 12 boards for TCU.
BIG PICTURE
CMU: The Chippewas picked up a win and a loss on their two-game road swing through Texas, which included an 81-65 win over Sam Houston State.
TCU: The Horned Frogs entered the game leading the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 50.9 percent. They shot 55 percent from the field against Central Michigan, scoring 46 points in the paint.
UP NEXT
Central Michigan plays Tuesday on the road at Youngstown State and then returns to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, for a four-game home stand to close out 2018.
The Horned Frogs travel about 40 miles east for their first road game of the season, on Wednesday at SMU in Dallas. Next Friday, they travel to Los Angeles to play USC in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
