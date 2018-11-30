Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks to forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
No. 9 Michigan State edges Rutgers 78-69

By MATT SUGAM Associated Press

November 30, 2018 08:14 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J.

Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 20 points to lead No. 9 Michigan State past Rutgers 78-69 in the Big Ten opener Friday night.

After a back-and-forth first half, where Rutgers led much of the first 10 minutes, Winston hit a 3-pointer to give Michigan State (5-2) the 39-37 lead over Rutgers (5-2) at the break.

Rutgers would open the second half with a 3-pointer by Peter Kiss from the top of the arc to retake the lead, but a quick 6-0 run from Michigan State caused Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to call timeout down 45-40 with 17:54 to go. The deficit would eventually balloon to 13.

The Scarlet Knights cut it to seven after Shaquille Doorson hit a pair of free throws and had a put-back dunk to cap off a 6-0 run by Rutgers. Issa Thiam's 3-pointer made it 63-57 with 5:17 to go, but that's the closest Rutgers would come.

Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are back to their winning ways after an overtime loss at Louisville ended a five-game winning streak. The game in Piscataway is one of five road games in a two-week span for Michigan State.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have rebounded from their only loss of the year with three straight victories, but are in the midst of a tough three-game stretch vs. teams in the Top 25 or receiving votes in six days.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Iowa Monday night.

Rutgers: At No. 22 Wisconsin Monday night.

