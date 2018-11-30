Bowden, Muschamp renew ties in Akron-South Carolina game

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, second from left, puts his arms around Rashad Fenton (16) and Aaron Sterling (15) after an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Columbia, S.C. Hurricane Florence and the looming bowl season has South Carolina and Virginia Tech closing their football seasons against teams that were never on their schedule. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo