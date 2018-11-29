How do college football fans think about their teams ahead of Sunday’s selection show?

Orlando-based YouTube personality Cameron “Scooter” Magruder is back at it this week with another hilarious take on the college football scene.
In his latest video, released Thursday, Magruder depicts fans of various college football programs with their thoughts ahead of Sunday’s College Football Playoff Selection Show.
In the one-minute video that has been seen more than 9,000 times on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon, Magruder cycles through the thoughts of Oklahoma, Alabama, UCF, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.
There’s even a quick LSU-related clip at the end.
On each team, Magruder focuses on the following as a fan of each team:
Oklahoma: defense being so bad, pointing out Ohio State lost by four touchdowns to a poor Purdue team,
Alabama: win or lose, they’re getting into the playoff ... but they are not losing.
UCF: if Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma all lose, they might get in; hopes McKenzie Milton is doing all right; everyone talks about how weak their conference is, but won’t let them join theirs and Notre Dame isn’t even in a conference.
Florida: why are we ranked so high?
Notre Dame: wonders who they’ll play, hopefully not Alabama because there’s still flashbacks to the 2013 title game blowout loss; Clemson better be careful with Pitt (a team almost knocking off the Irish on the road this season).
Ohio State: did you see how we handled Michigan, ranked fourth in the country at the time; SEC is overrated.
Clemson: if they beat Pitt, they’re in. But everyone struggles with Pitt, but who cares because nobody can stop Clemson’s offense.
Georgia: if anyone can beat Alabama, it’s Georgia. They’ll be two SEC teams in the playoff again. But then they’ll have to beat ‘Bama again to win the national title.
And the special ending involving LSU.
“It shouldn’t even have gone into overtime!” Magruder thinks as an LSU fan reacting to last week’s seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M that drew lots of outrage from Tigers fans via social media.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments