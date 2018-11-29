Smart, Georgia facing Bama’s ‘elite group of skill players’

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith (6) and Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate a touchdown reception by Ruggs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Tide hasn’t had a Top 15 offense under coach Nick Saban. Enter Tua Tagovailoa. And Jerry Jeudy. And fellow receivers Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and freshman Jaylen Waddle. Plus tight end Irv Smith Jr. Not to mention tailbacks Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs. Vasha Hunt, File AP Photo