Podcast: What to make of this weird, underwhelming Miami Hurricanes season

The Miami Hurricanes wrapped up the regular season of a weird, disappointing football campaign Saturday with a 24-3 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers in Miami Gardens, letting the Hurricanes go into the bowl game with both a sense of optimism and additional frustration.
During a four-game losing streak earlier in the year, the future looked bleak for Miami (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and these last two wins provided a reminder of just what the season should have been like with a historically good defense. Instead of preparing for a rematch with the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game, the Hurricanes will waiting to find out whether its postseason fate will take the team to a solid bowl game like the Gator Bowl or somewhere like Shreveport, Louisiana, for the Independence Bowl.
On the Eye on the U podcast this week, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan try to make heads or tails of this vexing Miami season. Is this end to the regular season actually evidence for optimism moving forward or is it just additional proof of how mismanaged this season was.
Oh and Jeff Thomas also left the team last week. the Hurricanes clearly missed the wide receiver during their last game at Hard Rock Stadium this year and need to find a way to replace him going forward.
Then at the tail end of the show, Michelle Kaufman joins Wilson to discuss the start of basketball season. Miami (5-1) fell to the Seton Hall Pirates, 83-81, in the Wooden Legacy championship Sunday in Fullerton, California, but have a chance to bounce back against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge on Wednesday in Coral Gables. She will get you caught up on everything you might have missed while occupied with football early this season.
