UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton’s family provides an update on his injury

McKenzie Milton’s family gave an update on the UCF junior quarterback’s horrific right knee injury that knocked him from the War on I-4 rivalry game with USF early in the second quarter and forced him to have emergency surgery at Tampa General Hospital.

“On behalf of our son, McKenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries,” the family’s statement read. “His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care. At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time. McKenzie and our entirely family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support and well wishes. McKenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday. At this time, McKenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family.”

One of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, told ESPN that Milton has taken his first post-surgery steps, though it was unclear if any assistance was needed.

According to Orlando’s ABC affiliate WFTV, Milton is using FaceTime to sit in on quarterback meetings and assist backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. in preparations for this Saturday’s American Athletic Conference championship game against Memphis.

Some of the players told us today that McKenzie Milton has used FaceTime to sit in on the quarterback meetings. He is also using it to help Darriel Mack Jr. with preparations for #Memphis.



Just incredible.#UCF pic.twitter.com/PghCaLKLoY — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) November 27, 2018

Milton guided the Knights past the Tigers, 31-30, on the road earlier this season. The undefeated Knights get the AAC title game at home for the 3:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff. UCF is distributing 40,000 leis to fans at Spectrum Stadium before the game to honor Milton, who is a native Hawaiian.

UCF’s winning streak stands at 24 games, which is currently the longest active streak in college football’s FBS division.

A victory Saturday should clinch a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl appearance at the minimum. A win coupled with potential chaos in a few Power 5 conference title games could shake up the College Football Playoff to include the Knights as a semifinal participant.

