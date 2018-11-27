No. 7 Michigan gets two big tests this week

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Villanova, Pa. Michigan’s follow-up to its national championship game appearance has been impressive so far. Despite losing three key players, the defensive-minded Wolverines have yet to lose this season and blew out then-No. 8 Villanova in a rematch to the national title game. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo