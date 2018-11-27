Duke freshmen look to bounce back after reality check

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Duke’s R.J. Barrett, left, congratulates teammate Zion Williamson during a college basketball exhibition game against Toronto in Mississauga, Ontario. Duke’s star-studded freshman class is looking to bounce back from the first loss of their college careers, when they play Indiana, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP, File Christopher Katsarov