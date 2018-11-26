Miami Hurricanes’ ACC-best defense places just one player on all-conference first team

The Miami Hurricanes spent all season with one of the five best defenses in the nation, in terms of total defense, and finished the season at No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But only one member of said defense is on the All-ACC first team, as voted on by 46 media members and all 14 coaches.

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami’s starting middle linebacker, was the lone first-team selection for the Hurricanes, the conference announced Tuesday. He’s joined by five other teammates spread across the second and third teams, and five more who earned honorable mentions.

On the second-team defense, defensive lineman Gerald Willis and defensive back Jaquan Johnson both made the cut, while running back Travis Homer and tight end Brevin Jordan made it on second-team offense. Defensive back Trajan Bandy rounds out the all-conference selections with a spot on the third-team defense.

Quarterman finished second the team with 76 total tackles and ranked seventh in the ACC with 13 tackles for a loss. Miami led the nation with an average of 10. 5 tackles for a loss per game and Willis led all ACC players with 18.

Willis slid to the second team behind Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins of the Clemson Tigers, both of whom are potential first-round picks in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson, led the Hurricanes with 79 total tackles, slots in behind Virginia Cavaliers senior Juan Thornhill and Syracuse Orange freshman Andre Cisco at safety. The senior’s two forced fumbles were tied for seventh most in the conference.

Bandy, who earned third-team honors at cornerback, tied for fifth in the league with three interceptions as a sophomore.

Four more members of the Miami defense had to settle for honorable mentions, including defensive lineman Joe Jackson, who finished tied for seventh in the conference with 15 tackles for a loss and tied for fifth with nine sacks.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney, and defensive backs Michael Jackson and Sheldrick Redwine were also honorable mentions. Defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, whose 16 tackles for a loss are tied for third in the conference, didn’t even earn an honorable mention.

The Hurricanes finish the regular season at No. 2 in total defense, allowing an average of 268.3 yards per game. They also lead the nation in third-down defense, and rank No. 2 in pass defense and No. 9 in sacks. Miami’s 24 takeaways this season are tied for 12th most in the country.

Homer earns his spot on the second team as he approaches 2,000 rushing yards for his career. The junior finishes the regular season with 969 yards on 154 carries, but only four touchdowns. Homer also has 16 catches for 172 yards. His 1,141 yards from scrimmage are fourth most in the conference and his 6.3 yards per carry rank fifth.

Jordan, meanwhile, lands on the second team despite being only a freshman. The receiver led the Hurricanes with 30 catches and piled up 275 yards and four touchdowns, despite missing almost two full games.

Offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis is the final honorable mention for Miami after he started every game at left tackle this season.

